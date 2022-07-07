Biggleswade MP believes Prime Minister was 'right' to go but says country has lost Brexit leader 'on their side'

Mr Fuller, representing North East Bedfordshire, believes that Boris Johnson was "right" to resign, but that the country may have lost the "one person they trusted to be on their side" against the "powerful forces" that didn't agree with Brexit.

However, he added that he understands that not all his constituents will agree with him.

Posting on Facebook, Mr Fuller said: "Having lost the confidence of his cabinet, the Prime Minister has rightly resigned. I have supported the Prime Minister throughout, which I know has been questioned by some constituents, but I believe [it] to have been the right response.

Richard Fuller MP. Photo: Richard Fuller MP.

"There have been mistakes as well as an absence of a compelling vision for taking the country forward: one that is based on traditional conservative principles.

"However, I am under no illusion that the decision in 2016 by the British people to leave the European Union reinforced in the 2019 General Election remains the critical dividing line in our politics.

"This resignation potentially could undo much of the healing and reconciliation that has occurred in recent years.

"The resignation of the Prime Minister means that millions of people have lost the one person they trusted to be on their side against the powerful forces that have never accepted that 2016 decision.

"I will continue my efforts to represent all my constituents and always to be open to meet with any constituent who wishes to take issue with my views or votes or wishes to understand better my reasoning."

Today (June 7) Mr Johnson announced that he would resign as Conservative leader, but that he aims to stay on as prime minister until the autumn.

By the time he announced his resignation this morning, over 50 ministers had quit their cabinet roles, including Chancellor Rishi Sunak and Health Secretary Sajid Javid on Tuesday.

Even newly-appointed Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi called for him to step down.