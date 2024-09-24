Franklins Recreation Ground Play Area. Image supplied by Councillor Woodhead.

A Biggleswade play area has been left unusable after flooding last night (September 23).

Franklins Recreation Ground, Mill Lane, has been left with play equipment, bins and benches standing in water after heavy rainfall.

A full clean up will be organised by Biggleswade Town Council once the water subsides.

Biggleswade Town Councillor, Jonathan Woodhead, told the Chronicle: "The flooding in the playground seems to have come from the saturation of the water table rather than overflow of the river. I believe one other area – near Grasmere Close – was flooded but that's it.

"We are lucky that Biggleswade still has flood plains that haven't been built on.

"It should be noted that the play area also has paths to Jordans Mill, which are also impassable. The paths largely follow the River Ivel but are not Biggleswade Town Council's responsibility.

"The town council will have full clean up operation [for the play area] when the water subsides. It needs to be as clean as possible."