Biggleswade's Bigg Eats set for expansion - but is performing 'below potential'

A trial food and drink leisure event in Biggleswade is set for expansion, but is "performing below its potential".

The first year of a food, drink and music event has been successful enough to unlock its full capacity and widen its appeal, a meeting heard.

But Bigg Eats seems to be “performing below its potential”, according to town council officers.

Biggleswade Town Council (BTC) is in partnership with Bigg Eats to provide a gathering of food trucks on the Market Square, once a month from March to September and on other occasions.

Bigg Eats food markets. Images: Biggleswade Town Council.

Measures to improve footfall, traders and income were listed in a report to the local authority’s town centre management committee. The organisers are keen to join other town council or third party events, where appropriate, explained the report.

“Officers are mindful of the need to reconcile supply with demand to ensure all traders remain viable and make a living. Similarly we’d like to explore options to improve these events and the positive impact on the community.

“There are typically eight to ten different street food offerings to choose from at each event. Potential improvements include:

attracting more food and drink options and a variety of stalls by talking to local establishments and food trucks;

increasing the minimum requirement from eight to 12 stalls;

raising the flat £300 fee to £500 per event;

extending the timetabled seven events to ten;

introducing the Bigg Eats offer routinely into local events;

inviting organisers to source cold food and drinks trucks for BTC recreation grounds under a seasonal licence at £100 per trader;

and creating a mobile event offer for other towns, with a flat fee each time.”

“BTC’s community development manager Ian Campbell said: “We’re considering a more ambitious approach next year. We want to discuss that with Bigg Eats and look at its future programme.

“We’d like these events to expand and give other traders a chance to participate. We’ve some suggestions as to how we can extend the season and find some new opportunities.

“The September event was rained off, so we’ve offered them a replacement date. We’re partners in this and it’s in our interests for them to flourish.”

Town councillor Mark Knight attended some of the events, saying: “I’m mindful we need to be careful to avoid unwelcome or unfair competition for fixed premises.

“There are a number of pubs and hospitality businesses in the town. Some of those are struggling, as you’ll be aware. One of the goals for this new relationship was to bring some of the venues and shops into the event.

“It’s good we can bring the community together, but not at the detriment of local businesses.”

Mr Campbell replied: “We don’t want to go head-to-head with any of the town centre establishments, the bricks and mortar businesses, as that doesn’t benefit anyone.

“We’re careful to ensure we don’t have direct competition against different traders of the Bigg Eats either. The whole caravan could be used to run an event at Ampthill, for example, unless there’s a similar operation within a 20-mile radius.”

Councillors unanimously agreed officers can negotiate with the organisers and local businesses about the possible changes.