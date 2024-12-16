Biggleswade's Rose Lane car park to close for a day during Christmas period
Biggleswade's Rose Lane car park will be temporarily closed on Monday, December 30.
Drivers will not be able to use the site between 8am and 4.30pm while essential drainage maintenance takes place.
If you are a Rose Lane permit holder, you will be able to park at other Biggleswade Town Council car parks.
The work is weather dependent.
