Bus journeys still cost just £1 for young people in Central Bedfordshire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Young people can still travel around Central Bedfordshire by bus for just £1.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Fridays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Biggleswade Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It has been confirmed that the £1 maximum single fare for anyone aged 18 and under – introduced in 2024 – will continue for the foreseeable future.

This is to ensure that using buses remains "highly affordable" for youngsters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Central Bedfordshire Council spokesman, said: "The scheme, known as the YP Card, has been a resounding success since its launch and continues to make public transport accessible, encouraging greater use of local buses among young residents.

Under 18s in Central Bedfordshire can apply for a free YP Card. Image: Central Bedfordshire Council.

"This program ensures that young people will maintain their freedom to explore the local area, enhancing their ability to participate in educational, social, and recreational activities."

Passengers can travel around Central Bedfordshire and to nearby towns and cities.

Councillor Tracey Wye, executive member for sustainability and climate resilience, said: “The YP Card has been a game-changer, making travel affordable and accessible while fostering independence and opportunity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"By continuing with this scheme, we remain committed to to investing in our youth, enabling them to connect with their communities, access education, and enjoy greater freedom."

She added: “At the same time, promoting public transport supports our long-term sustainability goals by reducing car dependency and lowering emissions. I urge all eligible young residents to take full advantage of this fantastic initiative.”

This discounted travel scheme for young people is funded by the Bus Service Improvement Plan grant received from the UK government.

You can read more about the young person's bus card here.

Please email [email protected] for assistance with applications or enquiries.