Central Bedfordshire businesses hit by Omicron can apply for two new Covid-19 business grants

Applications are open for Central Bedfordshire businesses to apply for the latest round of Additional Restrictions Grant (ARG) or the new Omicron Hospitality and Leisure Grant (OHLG) funding.

In December, the government announced additional funding would be available for local authorities through a top-up to the Additional Restrictions Grant, to further support businesses affected by Covid-19 and the rise of the Omicron variant.

Non-rate paying businesses in the Hospitality, Leisure and Accommodation sectors, many of which have been severely impacted by the rise of the Omicron variant, if eligible, can apply for the latest Additional Restrictions Grant.

CBC headquarters, Chicksands.

Similarly, rate paying businesses in the Hospitality, Leisure and Accommodation sectors can apply for the Omicron Hospitality and Leisure Grant funding. If eligible, the amount of money a business can receive is dependent on its rateable value.

Only businesses in the Hospitality, Leisure and Accommodation sectors open and actively trading on December 30, 2021, can apply for these latest two schemes.

Additionally, the Covid-19 Additional Relief Fund (CARF), which will provide additional business rates relief, is currently under development and applications for this should be open at the end of January.

Executive Member for Corporate Resources, Councillor David Shelvey said: “We are pleased to be able to offer a fifth round of Additional Restrictions Grant funding support for businesses in Central Bedfordshire who have been adversely impacted by the Omicron variant but wouldn’t qualify for the two mandatory grant schemes.”

Applications for the Additional Restrictions Grant will be open for four weeks (Monday 24 January 2022 – Monday 21 February 2022) and assessed at the end of the four-week period.

Applications for the Omicron Hospitality and Leisure Grant will be open for six weeks (Monday 24 January 2022 - Friday 4 March 2022).