Central Beds Council warns of bogus telephone calls from people claiming to be 'Council Repairs Team'

The callers have claimed that they are ringing from the ‘Dis-Repair Team at Central Bedfordshire Council’ to discuss the resident’s tenancy, and to make sure that CBC has carried out all necessary repairs to the property and check if any are still needed.

CBC states: "These calls are not being made by the council, and although it is not clear what the caller’s intentions are, we would urge residents who receive this type of unsolicited telephone call to act with caution.

"Never feel intimidated into providing or confirming any information the caller is asking about and always be careful not to provide any personal details to a caller who has contacted you out of the blue.

"If you do have doubts about any unexpected telephone call you receive, then do not be afraid to end the call by simply hanging up!

"Please help protect others from falling victim to this type of call, by telling your family, friends and neighbours about this alert.