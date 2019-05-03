Central Beds’ Tories take a dent in their majority as election results announced

The Tories haven taken a dent in their majority across Central Bedfordshire as voters elected a new council made up of 41 Conservative councillors, 13 Independents, three Liberal Democrats, one Labour councillor and one UK Independence Party councillor.

The previous administration was made up of 52 Conservatives, four Independent councillors, two Labour councillors and one Liberal Democrat.

Although today’s (May 3) result means no change in overall control of the local authority, several long-serving figures have lost their seats including former CBC Chairman Fiona Chapman MBE, who represented Flitwick.

The declaration of results at Central Bedfordshire Council’s headquarters in Priory House, Chicksands, followed an election which saw 201 candidates standing for 59 seats.

CBC’s chief executive andf returning officer, Richard Carr, welcomed the new Council.

He said: “As well as congratulating our newly elected members, I would also like to thank the hundreds of polling and count staff who have supported these elections. Our elections team have done a fantastic job.”

Announcements about which councillors will take up different positions on the council, including appointments to the executive and the role of Council Chairman, will be made at the annual meeting, which will take place at Priory House on Thursday, May 16, starting at 6.30pm.

Counting is also taking place today (May 3) for town and parish councils in many areas across Central Bedfordshire. Of those, 67 were uncontested. Results of the town and parish elections will be posted on the council’s website as they become available.

For the full election results for Central Bedfordshire, visit www.centralbedfordshire.gov.uk/cbcresults

For the full election results for town and Parish councils, www.centralbedfordshire.gov.uk/tpresults