Christmas magic and sparkle light up Sandy

It was a bright and crisp Sunday on December 1 when Santa and his reindeer were welcomed to Sandy Market Square.

Father Christmas arrived prompt at 2pm in his sleigh and walked through a packed Market Square with his elves to the grotto in the ‘enchanted forest’, which had sprung up in the grounds of the Queen’s Head pub.

Credit: Steve Liddle.

The square itself was lined with market stalls packed with yuletide goodies and lots of fun games to entertain those of all ages.

There was plenty to eat and drink; the Scouts were in full burger-making mode and other stalls supplied visitors with hog roast, soup, doughnuts, baked treats, winter gins and mulled wine to keep them warm and merry.

All the local schools attended, with stage performances that were well received by a large crowd.

The very talented Rachel Rivers also sang tracks from her album.

Credit: Steve Liddle.

At 4.30pm, the Sandy Carnival Prince, Luke Robinson, and Princess, Autumn Frost, assisted by the mayor and his wife, pushed the plunger to reveal the town centre’s brand new scheme of red and white lights.

Magically, this moment was topped off with a spontaneous ‘snow’ flurry over the crowded Market Square.

The Friends of Sandy Christmas Lights, in partnership with Sandy Town Council, were happy to bring all this entertainment to Sandy and are already busy planning next year’s event, for which more volunteers will be needed.

Any offer to help will be much appreciated.

Credit: Steve Liddle.

Please contact them at friendsofsandychristmaslights@outlook.com.

Credit: Steve Liddle.