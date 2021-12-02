Consultations launching for road safety measures for Potton

Central Bedfordshire Council is clamping down on speeding as it unveils its plans for traffic calming measures in Potton.

A consultation will be launching tomorrow (December 3) which details changes that could be made to Biggleswade Road and Wrestlingworth Road, and residents are encouraged to send their feedback.

Central Bedfordshire Councillor, Adam Zerny, said: “We’ve been pushing for further measures for some time and I’m delighted to see that the council has listened to residents requests for measures to reduce speed."

Wrestlingworth Road. Image: Google Maps.

Suggestions changes on Biggleswade Road include: speed limits to be moved further out, warning signs to make motorists aware that people may be crossing outside the golf club, and measures to make for a safer crossing where the bridleway crosses the main road on the edge of Potton.

Suggested changes to Wrestlingworth Road include: new signage, rumble strips, and warning posts and chevrons.

Cllr Zerny added: "Assuming these works pass the public consultation CBC will then confirm dates for the works."

You can view more details online.

Any comments should be sent to [email protected] by December 24. If you do not have access to the internet/email, please call 0300 300 8049.

Meanwhile, Central Beds Council has also launched a consultation on proposals for controlled parking measures in Everton Road, Potton, to improve safety for children travelling to and from Potton Federation School and address indiscriminate parking in its vicinity.

Central Bedfordshire Councillor, Tracey Wye, said: “The safety of pedestrians should be the highest priority of any road scheme and I am pleased to see the council working to get safer routes to school for our children.

“It’s been a long process to get to this point; this was one of the first issues I contacted CBC about. Unfortunately, in that time driving and parking around the school has not improved, and the council needs to look at introducing restrictions."

The introduction of 'No Waiting at Any Time' has been proposed on the following lengths of road in Potton: Everton Road, north side, from a point in line with the common property boundary between No. 94 and No. 96 Everton Road and extending in an easterly direction for approximately 26 metres up to a point in line with the western boundary wall of No. 86 Everton Road; Everton Road, north side, from a point in line with the western boundary wall of No. 52 and extending in an easterly direction for approximately 64 metres up to a point in line with the western boundary wall of No. 46 Everton Road.

To find out more, visit: www.centralbedfordshire.gov.uk/publicstatutorynoticesComments should be emailed to: [email protected] by December 24.

Any objections must state the grounds on which they are made and must quote unique reference number A00177.