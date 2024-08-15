Council slammed for taking 'no action' against Upper Caldecote litter problem
The village is once again under siege from litter, with residents claiming that Central Bedfordshire Council has taken no action to clean up the mess, despite the issue being reported to it.
In 2022, the Chronicle reported that thanks to the work of Central Bedfordshire Council (CBC), Hatfield McDonald's and KFC, and an eagle eyed resident – who had evidence of the dates and times from discarded receipts – CCTV was used to track down a serial offender and issue them with a £150 fine.
CBC says that it has to prioritise cases and also ensure "efficient use of operational resources".
Central Bedfordshire Councillor Paul Daniels, of Northill ward, said: "People just can't be bothered to put their rubbish in the bin. It's sad really, isn't it? It's ugly, it's dangerous, it causes pollution, and it's unsightly.
"I will do all that I can to support the residents, and I will do all that I can to support the officers at Central Bedfordshire Council. If it's been reported, I know that the council will investigate it."
It is understood that CBC has once again been sent pictures of the litter along with the receipts, which reveal the McDonald’s location – the culprits regularly visit Stratton Business Park – as well as the dates and times of purchase.
However, despite the receipts dating back before Christmas, members of the public say the offender – or offenders – are still littering in Upper Caldecote this summer.
A CBC spokeswoman said: “Each litter complaint we receive is carefully evaluated based on available information, impact and the type of investigation required.
"Given the volume of reports across Central Bedfordshire, we prioritise cases to maximise our impact and ensure efficient use of our operational resources. If the resident has concerns about how we've handled their report, they can submit a complaint through our website.”
Councillor Daniels added: "The council website is very good for reporting it [rubbish]. You can also report fly tipping through the Fix My Street app. The council are very keen to hear from people. They are very positive and want to help."
