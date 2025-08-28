128-acre solar farm approved for Sandy farmland

File photo of a solar farm. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

No evidence suggests the “glint and glare” from solar panels on farmland at Sandy would impact aircraft safety locally, a meeting heard.

Applicant Renewable Connections Developments Limited submitted full plans to build, operate, maintain and decommission an up to 21 megawatts (MW) solar farm on land at Lowfield Farm in Everton Road.

The 128-acre site consists of four medium to large arable fields, with the western boundary next to the East Coast Main Line railway, according to a report to Central Bedfordshire Council’s development management committee.

Immediately to the north is a 148-acre solar farm, said the report. “Access for construction and maintenance purposes would be via a surfaced track from Everton Road.

“The project includes a substation, a distribution network operator compound, installing a 1.6km underground cable, transformers and associated electrical infrastructure, storage containers, fencing and CCTV cameras.

“Nearby is a Grade II registered park and garden, known as ‘The Hazells’, which surrounds the mainly 18th Century Grade II* listed country mansion Hazells Hall.”

Sandy Airfield is on the opposite side of town from the solar panels, with “no evidence” these would have “a significant impact on aircraft safety”, principal planning officer Ben Tracy advised the committee.

Sandy town councillor Nigel Aldis said: “We were concerned originally about losing agricultural land and the impact on access to the countryside for walkers, cyclists and horse riders.

“But some of those reservations have been overcome. It’s low grade arable land, with heavy soil and its yields are low. So we feel this application should get our support. The rights of way will be protected.”

The Central Bedfordshire Community Network councillor Rob Pashby called in the application because of its “visual impact locally, the removal of high grade farming land from production for 40 years, its effect on wildlife, and a lack of net gain economically for Sandy residents and the surrounding villages”.

He expressed surprise at the town council’s backing for the scheme “as it’s contrary to the CBC Local Plan”.

But he acknowledged: “I can’t mount a sustainable objection, so I must push for conditions around the visual aspects and wildlife. I’m concerned we’ll get a sterile environment for birds, as has happened further north.

“The proposed planting scheme is inadequate to screen the development from the listed asset at Hazells Hall and the footpaths.”

Project manager for the applicant Patrick Marks said: “This project will generate enough clean energy to power more than 9,500 homes, or the equivalent of every household in Biggleswade.

“During its lifetime, this will strengthen the UK’s energy security and displace more than 200,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide.

“We selected this site as it has a low environmental impact, a viable grid connection and a supportive landowner, whose family have owned these fields for generations and welcome the chance to diversify.

“There were comprehensive talks with local stakeholders, including continuous dialogue with the town council. Our plans have evolved to reflect the feedback.

“This scheme is tailored to its surrounding and includes the retention, protection and improvement of natural habitats, biodiversity and landscape features.

“There’s also scope to continue using the land for agricultural purposes, such as sheep grazing, should there be any interest from local farmers.”

The committee unanimously approved the plans. Building work is expected to last about 24 weeks.