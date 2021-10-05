Applications are now being welcomed for brand new apartments in Quince Court, in Sandy – an independent living facility for over 55s.

Built by specialist housing provider, Grand Union Housing Group, the development will have 25 new apartments available to rent through the Central Bedfordshire Council and is due to open this autumn.

The new apartments have been added to the 30 existing properties that are part of the Extra Care scheme, which offers support to customers over 55 who have care or support needs, enabling them to live securely in their own home.

The bedroom

Quince Court encourages independent living, providing modern homes that are low maintenance in a secure environment, and encouraging residents to make friends with people of a similar age with similar interests. With tailored care and support available to those who need it, independent living schemes can support people to remain in their homes for longer.

Peter, a resident at Quince Court enjoys his independence, saying: “I am very happy living at Quince Court, I go to the local shop and catch a bus into Sandy, as I have my independence.

"If I need any help I have my emergency button I can press and someone will attend to me.

"I would recommend living at Quince Court to anyone, especially if they need some care, but still want to enjoy their independence.”

The show apartment at Quince Court

The spacious new one-bedroom apartments each have their own front door and outside space. First-floor apartments come with a dual aspect balcony while those on the ground floor benefit from a dual aspect terrace.

The scheme has been designed with accessibility in mind; all areas are wheelchair friendly and accessible for those with a disability.

Every apartment is fitted with a system that acts as a 24-hour emergency alarm and video door entry system. The development features upgraded smoke detectors and each resident can also wear a pendant connected to the system in case of emergency.

Cllr Carole Hegley, Executive Member for Adult Social Care said: “We’re really pleased to be able to offer the new apartments at Quince Court for people who enjoy being independent, but who may also require some extra support.

The bathroom

"This kind of development is also suitable for those who are looking for a smaller, easier to manage home, and offers a real sense of community for residents.”

Cllr Eugene Ghent, Executive Member for Housing & Assets said: “Safety and security is key at Quince Court, with much thought given to how residents can remain independent but also have peace of mind about their surroundings.

"Each new apartment is extremely high quality but also low maintenance for residents, and with the option for extra support if needed the development will keep people living independently for longer.”

For more information visit www.centralbedfordshire.gov.uk and search for Quince Court, or call 0300 300 5080.