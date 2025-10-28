Battery energy storage system approved in Biggleswade - but council to look again at 'scant' landscaping concerns

The approximate location of the project

Landscaping labelled “scant” on initial plans for a battery energy storage system in Biggleswade will be discussed again to ensure rural views are protected, a meeting heard.

Applicant Central Bedfordshire Council was advised by its development management committee to satisfy concerns about hedgerows and the amount of trees before any development on land to the north and south of Dunton Lane.

The 30-acre site consists of two separate arable fields, and the scheme includes the storage system, access arrangements, the landscaping and other works, according to a report to the committee.

The northern section will contain 76 battery storage containers and 38 inverter and control units, with two public rights of way along its boundaries, said the report.

The southern part is directly opposite the Biggleswade National Grid, and will include a UK Power Networks substation and 100MW storage compound. This will have a total of 100 battery storage containers and 50 inverter and control units, with a right of way on its eastern boundary.

Biggleswade Town Council “strongly objected because of a lack of vegetation and landscaping”, and archaeological concerns.

Senior planning officer David Gauntlett explained: “The battery energy storage system would have an import and export capacity of 177MW from the National Grid.

“Its purpose is to store excess electricity being generated and release it back to the grid when demand is higher. Batteries and transformers would be lined in consistent rows, with other building spread across the site.

“Each of the parcels will benefit from significant landscaping to screen and to soften the impact of the development. The initial scheme was scant, and we’ve worked to amend that with the applicant.

“There’s significant planting going into the hedgerow buffers to reinforce those boundaries. The southern boundary is very low level, but it would be thickened up. It’s not a below quality environment. Archaeological interests will be preserved.”

Conservative Biggleswade East councillor Grant Fage said: “My only objection is around the landscaping for the southern section, as there’s not much change from the original plans

“An application from a private provider Harmony for battery storage and a substation (scheme) with the Housing Infrastructure Fund (HIF) had ambitious landscaping plans.

“There was good width to the boundaries, plenty of trees and commitment over hedge heights. Images showed what you’d see when using the bridleways or from the road.

“The hedgerow on the southern parcel is thick, but not high. These batteries would be visible driving along Dunton Lane.”

Associate planner at DLP planning Jonathan Gentry told the committee: “This scheme allows excess electricity in the grid network to be stored and rapidly deployed in line with supply and demand.

“Site screening has been improved to provide effective hedgerow and woodland buffers to all visible aspects,” he confirmed. “A public footpath which crosses the northern parcel will be maintained without diversion.

“A secondary walking route will enable the enjoyment of a planted orchard space. The initial concern of the council’s archaeologist has been fully addressed, with investigations completed on site.”

Councillors unanimously approved the project, subject to further talks around the landscaping to satisfy the town council and councillor Fage’s concerns.