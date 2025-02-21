Biggleswade council set to review policy after debate over Progress Pride flag

File photo of a Progress Pride Flag (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Flying the Progress Pride flag in the centre of Biggleswade would market the town as “an inclusive and diverse place to live and visit”, a meeting heard.

A spat over the local authority buying this flag led to town councillor Andy Skilton calling it “an absolutely shameful display” that only part of his motion to BTC was agreed, before walking out of its December meeting.

It would cost about £110 to raise the Progress Pride flag, including the application fee, according to a report to the town council’s town centre management committee.

“It was resolved (at December’s meeting) this flag be considered for inclusion in the BTC flag flying policy review,” said the report.

“Officers have sought to update the policy to comply with current government good practice. It clarifies what category of flag can be flown and on which occasion.

“The Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) guidance sets out three categories for flying flags. BTC accepts the DCMS approved lists ‘a’ and ‘b’, with two options for councillors to decide over category ‘c’ flags.

“The policy recommends that individuals or organisations, whose flag is agreed by the council, buy their own for raising. Any lacking the finance can apply through BTC’s grant process.”

Councillor Skilton acknowledged: “There are definitely some more progressive aspects to this than in the previous policy, which is heartening.

“But it’s come to committee when we’ve not had a chance to see it in advance, so I think we need to reconsider this at the next meeting.”

BTC’s community development manager Ian Campbell explained: “The guidance enables BTC to give approval for lists ‘a’ and ‘b’ covering flags which don’t need consent, and that don’t if they meet certain restrictions.

“For category ‘c’ flags, those which require consent, there are two options. The first needs planning consent from Central Bedfordshire Council, with each application a one-off and an associated £60 cost and a six-week decision timeline.

“The second option referred to as the ‘advertising flag mechanism’ provides the ability to fly a category ‘c’ flag by exception, including the Progress Pride flag. CBC flies this flag outside its Priory House headquarters using that option.”

Anna Franklin, who runs the local LGBT+ group, told the committee during the public session: “My plea to the council is to seriously consider changing the flag policy prohibiting it flying the Progress Pride flag.

“Our group of around 30 people were really disappointed the motion wasn’t fully passed in December,” they said. “If these policies were changed, this would really put Biggleswade on the map as an inclusive and diverse place to live and visit.

“Pride events have the potential to bring a wealth of business to the local area. It isn’t just for LGBT+ people. It’s for everyone to celebrate inclusivity, diversity and authenticity, and BTC should be supporting that.

“Altering the policy would represent the first step towards becoming a truly inclusive and proud Biggleswade.”

The committee agreed the flag policy would be reconsidered at its next meeting in April.