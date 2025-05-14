"Biggleswade is a wonderful community and I'm proud to be part of it" says new mayor

Councillor Jonathan Woodhead wearing the mayoral chain

Town councillor Jonathan Woodhead has been chosen as the new mayor of Biggleswade, after his nomination for the role was unopposed.

He succeeds former Central Bedfordshire Council councillor Mark Foster, who has held the post of town mayor since May 2023.

Councillor Woodhead received the mayoral chain of office at Biggleswade Town Council’s annual statutory meeting, last night (May 13).

His first task was to take a declaration of acceptance of the role, saying: “I take the office of town mayor upon myself and will duly and faithfully fulfil the duties of it, according to the best of my judgment and ability.”

He told the meeting: “It’s been a real honour to be elected town mayor. Biggleswade is a wonderful community.

“I’m proud to be part of it on so many levels. As part of the mayoral year, I’m keen to highlight many of our charities, organisations and companies in our town, which don’t often get the spotlight.

“So please let me know if there are groups, which aren’t getting the credit they deserve throughout the year. Thank you for your support and I hope we can make the council and the town a stronger, healthier and even happier place over the next year.

“I’m hoping to make an announcement about the mayor’s charities for the coming year shortly.”

Town councillor David Albone was elected deputy mayor, taking over from Gary Barrett. Councillor Albone was successful in a vote, being chosen ahead of the only other nominee Colin Thomas.

Before stepping down from the role, councillor Foster, said: “I’ve really enjoyed being the mayor.

“It’s a real honour and privilege to be chosen for this role. I’d like to thank everyone for their support during the last two years.

“We’ve had a good couple of years. We take the rough with the smooth and we’ve had our moments, as we always do.

“But I’m also grateful to the officers for their patience and advice, particularly the administration team, who’ve offered encouragement and challenge where needed.”

Councillor Sarju Patel was elected chairman of the local authority’s town centre management committee, councillor Foster will chair its public land and open spaces committee, and councillor Duncan Strachan will continue to chair the council’s finance and general purposes committee.