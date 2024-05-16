Biggleswade mayor re-elected unopposed - but new deputy joins him

By Euan Duncan, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 16th May 2024, 15:35 BST
Biggleswade mayor Mark Foster
The mayor of Biggleswade Mark Foster has been re-elected for a second term in office.

The former Central Bedfordshire councillor was chosen unopposed at the town council’s annual statutory meeting.

When nominated by town councillor and former mayor Madeline Russell, he joked: “Good option, councillor Russell.”

On declaring himself town mayor for the next municipal year, he thanked his fellow councillors. After signing the formal paperwork, he added: “It’s official.”

Councillor Foster replaced ex-town councillor and mayor Grant Fage, 12 months ago. Councillor Fage stood down from the town council ahead of last year’s local elections to contest the Biggleswade East ward on Central Bedfordshire Council.

The new deputy mayor is town councillor Gary Barrett, who was also elected unopposed. He was congratulated by councillor Foster, having replaced councillor Mark Knight in this role.

Both he and councillor Foster read oaths to fulfil their respective roles “to the best of their judgment and ability”.

Councillor Foster lost his seat on CBC at last year’s local elections, having been a candidate in the new Biggleswade East ward. He also chaired the local authority’s children’s services overview and scrutiny committee.

When taking office a year ago, he told the town council’s annual meeting: “It’s an honour and a privilege to accept the office of mayor of Biggleswade, a town in which I was brought up.”

