Franklins Recreation Ground Play Area. Image supplied by Councillor Woodhead.

Play equipment is fit for use again at Franklins Recreation Ground in Biggleswade, which has reopened after the recent flooding in Central Bedfordshire.

Heavy rainfall across the area left the equipment and playground furniture partly submerged in water, as well as the footpaths in and out of the Mill Lane site.

Biggleswade Town Council said in a social media post: “The play equipment has been cleaned and disinfected, and the park is open to the public now.”

Much of the equipment, benches and bins were left in several inches of water, after extensive flooding caused by heavy rainfall at the end of last month.

Paths leading from the play area to Jordans Mill, which mainly follow the River Ivel, were also impassable.

Town councillor Jonathan Woodhead said at the time: “The flooding at the playground is likely to have resulted from the saturation of the water table, rather than overflow of the river.”

The town council arranged for the Orchard Community Centre at Sullivan Court to be open to provide shelter and warmth for anyone affected by the flooding, although water levels in Biggleswade were less severe than in other parts of Central Bedfordshire.

Town councillor Duncan Strachan referred to this assistance at a town council meeting last night, (Tuesday) saying: “With winter coming up, we’ve had the flooding recently when we needed to provide warmth and comfort for any flood victims.

“Is there any thought of making a valuable warm space for those who need extra heating if there’s a severe winter, in view of the removal of the winter fuel allowance?” he asked.

Town clerk Peter Tarrant replied: “We opened the Orchard Centre to offer a place of safety for people and somewhere dryer where they could have a drink.

“The same logic would extend if the weather becomes bad during the winter period. We’ll give it consideration, but we need to keep a careful eye on the nature of that weather and liaise with emergency planning within Central Bedfordshire Council.”