Biggleswade town council to examine whether car park machine operator is in breach of contract over recurring problems

File photo of a parking ticket machine. Picture: Getty Images/Construction Photography/Avalon.

Parking machine software issues under a new contract for Biggleswade are prompting the town council to examine whether the current operator is in breach of contract, a meeting heard.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Fridays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Biggleswade Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After replacing “aged” equipment, a successful trial period showed all new machines worked well, according to a report to BTC’s town centre management committee.

But recurring software issues have arisen forcing officers to contact the managing director of BTC’s mainstream parking system supplier Flowbird UK to resolve the problems, said the report.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Customers can pay by cash, debit, or credit card. There’s no pay-by-app or website option yet in place. Flowbird has proposed free installation of a new ‘RingGo’ system, which works by mobile phone app.

“It’s operated independent of the current parking machines by a subsidiary of Flowbird. The ‘RingGo’ system would be installed free of charge.

“A significant uptake of the ‘RingGo’ pay-by-app option would address the potential future failure of parking machines. This option would help BTC to better mitigate any potential loss of income.”

BTC community development manager Ian Campbell told the committee: “The parking machines are far from flawless at the moment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There are problems with the software, and there’s a slow response to our questions, inquiries and resolutions,” he explained.

“I did a quick audit of the parking machines. The Dan Albone car park one is out of order, as there are too many things wrong with it. All the others work within limitations.

“There are contradictions between what it says on the screens and what the actual conditions are. So that has to be resolved with Flowbird.

“I’ll be writing to the company with a detailed list of faults and asking it to solve them. This has been ongoing for a couple of months. There’s salvation in a system called ‘RingGo’. It’s pay-by-app from your phone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There are no moving parts and it’s independent of the standard mast networks. It would incur no extra charges for us. It doesn’t use QR codes, so there’s no potential for fraud. It seems like a low maintenance entirely electronic system.”

Town councillor Mark Knight recalled during the procurement process BTC called for “a solution which allowed the public to continue to use cash”, saying: “Unless there’s a change in that policy, this should be a mandatory requirement.

“This was a significant piece of capital expenditure. The company needs to make them work, or give us a refund and take the machines away. I don’t mind which.

“Every time there’s a failure and we put the machines out of order we lose revenue. Do we have any idea how much yet?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If the machines don’t work, I don’t think we can operate that car park. if someone only has cash and no smartphone, they can’t pay. We couldn’t give them a ticket, as that would be wrong.

“In no way does an app replace the machines. It could be a convenient option for some people. That’s why it was a requirement to have reliable machines. It’s premature to talk about having an app.”

BTC finance officer Ernest Bour said the local authority has complained to Flowbird “at the highest level”, adding: “It often refers us to the terms and conditions of the contract.”

Town councillors agreed officers should prepare a proposal which works for cash, card and online, and consult with the council’s legal team about whether the company has been in breach of contract. Flowbird has been asked for comment by the local democracy reporting service.