Biggleswade will be 'rejuvenated' thanks to £92k grant from Central Beds Council

Biggleswade is one of five towns to benefit from a share of a £450,000 pot of funding.

Central Bedfordshire Council is allocating the money from its UK Shared Prosperity and DEFRA Rural England Prosperity Funds, with the town given over £90,000.

The money will be used to "rejuvenate the heart of the town", with improved walkways, new heritage and directional signs, a digital information board, and improvements to Century House public toilets.

A CBC spokesman, said: "Each of the five town councils has been allocated nearly £92,000 to enable projects that will enhance local economies and community spaces. It demonstrates Central Bedfordshire Council’s recognition of the importance of high streets and town centres in creating vibrant local places with a strong sense of community identity and pride.

"An additional £29,600 of government funding has been allocated to each of the five councils to fund various community and cultural projects. Activities include establishing a film club, telling the story of the town's heritage, and delivering events to develop the daytime and evening economy."

The five towns are Biggleswade, Flitwick, Leighton Buzzard, Dunstable and Houghton Regis, led by their respective town councils, each of which made their bids to the council setting out the work they felt would have the most impact.

Cllr Walsh, Chairman of the Local Partnership Group and Central Bedfordshire Council Executive for Planning and Waste, said: “I have no doubt that these imaginative projects will greatly assist the respective town councils with their plans to improve their town centres, many of which are held in high regard. I’m very much looking forward to visiting when the projects are completed.”