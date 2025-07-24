Business forum set to take place in Biggleswade tomorrow

The Orchard Community Centre in Biggleswade. Picture Google Maps

A second event for businesses in Biggleswade arranged by the council is due to be held at The Orchard Community Centre, tomorrow (Friday, July 25).

The Biggleswade Business Forum follows “the success of the previous ‘Business Conference Event’ held last October, according to a report to the town council’s town centre management committee.

“It was decided to make this a six-monthly event to gain momentum for supporting local business and improving the town’s economy,” said the report.

“The fast pace of growth, change and development allows businesses to share ideas and aspirations for shaping the future of Biggleswade.”

Speakers include North Bedfordshire MP Richard Fuller, two award-winning local businesses, and a representative from the social economy sector. The event is from 10am to 1pm.

BTC’s community development manager Ian Campbell told the committee: “The numbers are slightly down on last time because of peak holiday season, which is a shame.

“We’re pushing 40 now, with around 60 last time,” he said. “We’re progressing with that and the quality will make up for it, if it’s not quite as big as last time.”

Town councillor Mark Knight described this as an “excellent” event, saying: “It’s disappointing the take-up isn’t as high as we’d like.

“Perhaps there’s an opportunity in future to think about the messaging. When I read ‘Biggleswade Business Forum’ that suggests an invite for established people in business. If I was in business, I’d go.

“But if I was thinking about opening a shop, or wanting to invest in the town or a vacant premises, or arrange a start up premises, it could be I’m a sole trader and don’t quite know how to achieve this.

“Would there be any sense in broadening the appeal to not only established businesses but to people thinking of opening a butcher’s shop or whatever it might be, and trying to attract people who aren’t in business yet to attend?”

Mr Campbell replied plenty of small businesses are committed, and that he was hoping for more response from the corporate sector.

Town councillor Gary Barrett explained: “The original concept last year was to drive this ourselves at its outset and then look for the business community to organise it themselves, while we would offer support.

“If the attendance isn’t good, we can consider whether to keep on doing it. The intention was to get the community together, big business, middle-sized companies, and smaller firms and traders.

“We’ve quite a few small businesses attending, and one or more bigger ones. That’s the area we haven’t done very well on for different reasons, and no fault of officers. We need a review to decide what we do with the next one.”

Mayor Jonathan Woodhead agreed, adding: “I’m particularly pleased that Smith Myers has agreed to speak and participate.

“It won a King’s Award for Enterprise Innovation fairly recently, which is an impressive thing to receive for a small establishment on the business park.

“I’m looking forward to what (managing director) Andrew Munro has to say, as that might energise some of the participants as well.”