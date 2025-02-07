"Cherished" green space at Sandye Place set to be preserved, council executive member for assets says

Before it became an academy, the school was known as Sandye Place Middle School.

An area of green space “cherished” by Sandy residents is expected to be preserved in some format, a meeting heard, despite fears that Sandye Place could become a housing development.

A report into the land occupied by a former school was due to be presented to Central Bedfordshire Council’s executive later this month. But this has been delayed until April, a full council meeting was told.

A previous document on the future of the old Sandye Place Academy site was considered by CBC’s executive 12 months ago, after which community organisations and Sandy Town Council were offered the chance to have their say.

A progress report on the site was requested during open questions at the full CBC meeting by Independent Sandy councillor Simon Ford, who said: “Residents are desperate to keep that site and the carnival there.”

Independent Biggleswade West councillor Steve Watkins replied: “The paper to go out to public consultation was to be presented to the executive this month.

“The essence of the report is excellent, but the wording wasn’t quite what I wanted. So we’re looking to delay that until April. I’ll give you as much notice as I can and look forward to your positive contributions to that debate.

“You’ll be aware in the meantime I’ve authorised for Sandy Carnival to use the site once again, so I’m sure residents will be delighted about that.”

Councillor Ford explained: “It’s a shame about the paper to executive, as this was considered 12 months ago, so it’s a year on and we still haven’t seen that report come back.

“Can I ask you for a clear and accurate timeline and decision-making on this cherished local asset? CBC has spent a considerable amount of money on security during the last six years and more recently on its upkeep.

“With the council desperately needing special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) places, will you sit down with the executive member for children’s services to see if there’s a viable option to use this land for that much-needed provision?

“And could you work with Ivel Valley School and College in Biggleswade to achieve this? All councils are stretched on finances and we’ve an old school site sitting empty. Surely this must be reconsidered?”

Executive member for assets, business and housing councillor Watkins added: “You referred to a lack of action during the past year, but you’ll recall we took a decision to reject the original (site) proposal to allow the community time to bring forward some suggestions.

“I can confirm I’ve had no formal representations from any community group or indeed the town council. So the consultation was my way of focusing minds and saying we really need to get something done.

“But I make the same pledge I made originally. It was felt the planning system wouldn’t deliver that green area, preserving it for the community.

“It’s fully my intention, without prejudging the result of the consultation, that we preserve that green space for the benefit of Sandy residents.”

A town council meeting on Wednesday (February 12) to discuss its future has been postponed, possibly until mid-March.