Grovebury Quarry Lake

Residents living near quarries in Central Bedfordshire should benefit from a community levy while extraction is ongoing, rather than miss out altogether if the digging process lasts for years, a meeting was warned.

A review of the Bedfordshire minerals and waste local plan will produce a new document, which would replace two current plans adopted separately in 2005 and 2014, according to a report to a Central Bedfordshire Council meeting.

The local authority agreed to proceed with the review of its minerals and waste planning policy in cooperation with neighbouring councils in Bedford and Luton.

Council leader and Independent Potton councillor Adam Zerny said: “This is to approve a review of our policies and strategic sites, tied in with the (CBC) Local Plan.

“We’re in a privileged position as the lead authority on this, working closely with Bedford and Luton boroughs. It’s about where quarries and waste sites go, with consultations due to happen next year.”

Conservative Eaton Bray councillor Philip Spicer explained: “During these consultations, I hope you’ll go to the communities where there are quarries to understand the benefit and effects of having one by your back door.

“The other aspect you didn’t mention is the community levy. This would improve the opportunities for a sports or recreation area for that locality to recover once the quarrying is finished.

“It’s perceived digging out these quarries seems to last forever. They ask for the original planning application and ten or 15 years later seek another one for site expansion.

“We could see a generation of a quarry, where the residents don’t benefit from the facilities being offered at the end. That’s why it’s so important to have the community levy in place, while the quarrying is going on.”

Independent Leighton Linslade West councillor Steve Owen agreed, saying: “The sand extraction business in Leighton Buzzard has taken large quantities of sand from the ground for more than 100 years and hasn’t significantly contributed to employment in the area or to the economy.

“It’s ruined our roads and the worked out quarries, which are continually promised to be given back to the communities, somehow never appear.

“The argument that this is a mineral of nationally significant importance, which overrides all the other planning objections, is forever used by sand companies wanting to suddenly extend their extraction policy for another 30 years.

“It’s just spoiling the landscape without any benefit and with little say for local communities. We ought to visit the town and parish councils to obtain their views.”

Independent Potton councillor Tracy Wye suggested: “I’m saddened to hear that’s your experience, as we’ve two quarries and we work quite closely with the operators.

“We get a fair bit out of them locally. Perhaps our relationship with the quarrying companies could be part of this, as well.

“Where they’ve finished quarrying, the landscape is left to regenerate. We’ve some very varied nice landscapes.”

Conservative Northill councillor Paul Daniels added: “Once they’ve finished, they fill them with water and make them into fishing lakes. They do lovely landscaping and make it into a community walk for residents.”