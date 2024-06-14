Council exploring options after closures of footpath at Shortmead House in Biggleswade

The view of Shortmead House from Shortmead Lane

Restoring a footpath close to one which has been closed at Shortmead House in Biggleswade would be the most expensive option, a meeting heard.

A permissive path, which the landowner allows the public to use without intending it to become a public right of way, has been shut, a Biggleswade Town Council meeting was told.

Conservative Biggleswade East councillor Grant Fage revealed during the public session that CBC has written to ward councillors with five potential options over the closure of the path, “which the landowner has the right to do”.

Access and maintenance of the alternative path would be the most expensive option, he warned.

Town councillor Andy Skilton proposed a motion to the meeting calling on the council to write to the landowner and CBC about the closure, after becoming concerned about what residents were told by CBC in response to their queries.

“I don’t think we can start putting a price on accessibility to our countryside,” he said. “It would be my aspiration that every public right of way in and out of Biggleswade is fully accessible.”

He called on BTC to write to the landowner requesting “the reopening of the permissive path as a gesture of goodwill to the community” and to ask CBC “to ensure the alternative legal right of way is maintained and remains usable”.

Town councillor Jo Jones said: “I’d like whatever contact we establish with CBC to be impactful and to matter.

“My original idea was could we push for the path that’s there to be sorted out effectively, so that can be used, because it’s literally around the other side of a hedge.”

Writing to the landowner implied “there’s no problem with that footpath being reopened”, explained town councillor Madeline Russell. “I know there’ve been problems with that footpath being used.

“We should be writing to the landowner asking whether there are any issues or whether it’s possible for the footpath to be reopened, which recognises there might be issues why it’s been closed.

“We should be writing to CBC for a formal response telling the town council what the situation is with that land at Shortmead House and the various footpaths, what the legal position is, and where it’s reached with negotiations.”

Town councillor Dan Albone agreed, saying: “The sentiment of the town council previously has been quite clear, to open that footpath.

“I still believe this is the right option as that’s the best path. The one on the common is problematic. It gets overgrown, becomes muddy and there are issues with livestock getting in the way there.”

Deputy mayor Gary Barrett suggested writing to CBC and not the landowner, adding: “I don’t think we should poke the bear at this stage. We should be writing to CBC and getting the local authority to do it on our behalf.”