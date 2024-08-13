Councillor Co-option for Fallowfield Ward in Sandy

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

There is still a vacancy for one more councillor for the Fallowfield Ward in Sandy. Sandy Town Council is inviting residents with a commitment to civic engagement and a desire to make a positive impact to consider joining the council. This is a unique opportunity to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of Sandy and fostering community growth.

You do not need any special qualifications to become a councillor (though work experience and relevant qualifications are welcome!); but mainly the desire and love for Sandy with a willingness to put in the effort required. Applicants must be over 18, be an elector, live or work in or near Sandy and be a citizen of the EU or the Commonwealth.

However, you cannot become a councillor if you:

· Work for another authority in a politically restrictive post, or work for the town council.

The Town Council intends to select its new member at a meeting on 2nd September 2024

· Are the subject of a bankruptcy restrictions order or interim order.

· Have been sentenced to prison for 3 months or more in the past 5 years.

· Have been convicted of a corrupt or illegal practice by an election court.

Being a councillor is a great way to give back to the community and make a difference in the lives of the people around you. You can help shape the community by driving new ideas. It is a varied and highly fulfilling role and one through which you will gain lots of new skills, experience, knowledge, and confidence.

Please reach out to [email protected] for an application form and more information. You can also pass by the Town Council offices at 10 Cambridge Road, Sandy during its opening times.

Completed forms must be submitted no later than Friday 23rd August 2024.

The Town Council intends to select its new member at a meeting on 2nd September 2024, if successfully voted on, they will become members of the council.

Represent your local area and become a community leader. Be a part of the change you want to see in Sandy!