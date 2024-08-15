Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A backlog of more than 800 cases at Luton Crown Court represents over a year’s worth, according to Bedfordshire Police and Crime Commissioner John Tizard.

“There’s also a backlog for magistrates courts too in the county,” he told a Biggleswade Town Council meeting.

“Just think what that might mean for someone who has been through sexual abuse, or a sexual assault, perhaps rape, having to wait up to three years sometimes for the crime to get to court,” he said.

“It’s a broken system. We know about overcrowding in prisons and people having to be released early.”

Bedfordshire's police and crime commissioner John Tizard

Mr Tizard coordinates the criminal justice system across the county, chairing the local criminal justice board, while also setting the budget, £160m currently, for Bedfordshire Police.

He spoke to town councillors about his police and crime plan, which sets out the strategy for policing for the next four years.

“There are some big issues to address there and around how we stop people falling into the criminal justice system through prevention,” he warned. “That requires collaboration and partnership working.

“My vision for policing and the wider system during the next four years is very much a focus on prevention where possible, with investment in that by the police and other agencies.

“It’s how we stop the horrendous position of increasing elements of young people, particularly adolescents, carrying knives under the false belief it makes them safer or more macho. It’s more likely they’ll get stabbed and, if caught, that’s probably the whole of their lives destroyed by being in the custodial system.

“But it’s also better CCTV, better education, how we plan street lighting and road safety. The second area is to reinvigorate the local presence by getting back to good community policing.”

Mr Tizard suggested the police need to work in a different way and be visible, with officers and PCSOs who know their area, and vehicle patrols linked to the community teams potentially.

“They can deal with anti-social behaviour and what the police would call low level crime, but those which irritate people and make them uncomfortable,” he explained.

“It’s tackling serious crime in Bedfordshire, not just the major conurbations. Bedfordshire has more gun crime than anywhere else in the east of England combined.

“There are some big challenges, much of it drug-related. We need the capacity for that and for counter terrorism. We’ve an international airport, two motorways and two major railway links in the county.

“It’s tackling serious crime, not just guns and drugs. So much of anti-social behaviour is also drug-related, with on street dealing.

“It’s also controlling cyber crime, which is the fastest growing area, and online fraud, as well as all the horrendous stuff with online pornography, violence and hate crime.

Tackling violence against women and children, and girls in particular, is another priority, he added. “Recorded crime is increasing in this area, which could be encouraging if more women are confident in reporting it.

“Domestic abuse is often a hidden crime, while usually linked to that are modern day slavery and trafficking.”