Debate over funding more special school places in Biggleswade is "madness" says councillor

A debate around funding more special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) school places in Central Bedfordshire has been dubbed “madness” by a local councillor, who fears it could be repeated annually without an effective response.

Funding problems for Central Bedfordshire Council are delaying plans to overhaul specialist provision at Ivel Valley School and College in Biggleswade, the local authority’s SEND sub-committee was told.

An extra 85 places are proposed by CBC for 2026, while eventually delivering a 330-place school at Hitchmead Road. Other considerations are a split site option or using some of the Ivel Valley buildings to provide the same number of (new) places at a reduced capital cost.

Headteacher Joe Creswick said: “The idea about two sites is ridiculous. You’d have to double up on the number of people.

“It would be far more expensive to run another site with extra staffing costs. And it wouldn’t give us two sites, but three.

“It’s verging on contemptuous towards the children to even suggest they can stay in any of the current buildings. It was built for five classes and 50 children, rather than the 22 on site and hundreds of children there now.”

Independent Leighton Linslade West councillor Steve Owen explained: “A capital programme was approved in February. We could have included more projects in it.

“Inevitably things change as the year progresses. Generally the direction is the money proves to be insufficient and this is what’s happened here.

“When estimates are sought and it isn’t sufficient, then we must decide whether to work our way along or if it’s sufficiently serious for a (spending) revision.

“We need to have a hard look at what’s affordable, for which full council voted. Parallel to that, there’s a school organisational plan brewing.

“Councillors are due to meet in December to talk about the numbers, the budget, what the costs are for Ivel Valley School, and all the other elements of the capital programme to consider what looks affordable,” he added.

Independent Arlesey and Fairford councillor Jodie Chillery warned: “We don’t want to provide just some places for 2026 and be back here for a debate about the remaining numbers, which aren’t deliverable because we haven’t got the money.

“What’s the capacity for us to give a timeline around the whole project? Otherwise this will happen every year. And it’s madness, the debate in this room.”

Executive member for children’s services councillor Owen replied: “After the December workshops and February budget decision, we’ll need to publish revised plans for three- to two-tier, special school places and new places.

“We’ll bring developments on those three elements to this committee and children’s services, so you can chart that progress through the year.”

CBC’s assistant director of capital delivery Sarah-Jayne Pizzie said: “It would be accurate to say 330 new places wouldn’t be built by 2026.

“But what I’m focused on is creating an extra 85 places for 2026, while also ensuring the whole project provides Ivel Valley with 330 permanent places.”

The sub-committee agreed five recommendations, including a suggestion short-term funding of the scheme might provide long-term value for money.