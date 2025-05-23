Developer appeals against refusal of controversial 125-home plan near Potton

Illustrative Masterplan of the proposed development on land north of Sandy Road, Potton. Picture: CSA Environmental

A developer is appealing against a decision to refuse planning permission to build 125 homes on agricultural land between Potton and Deepdale.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Fridays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Biggleswade Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Applicant Hallam Land Management Limited has lodged the appeal with the government’s planning inspectorate for this housing project on land north of Sandy Road at Potton.

The company’s scheme includes market and affordable homes, children’s play areas, amenity space, ecological habitats and other works on the 23-acre site, which it describes as being “In a sustainable location”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There were 112 objections, while Potton Town Council also opposed the application, ahead of its rejection by Central Bedfordshire Council’s development management committee in January.

The site is located within the open countryside outside of the settlement envelope for Potton, according to CBC planning officers. “These proposals aren’t representative of controlled, gradual and sustainable growth of the town,” their report warned.

“This development would have an unmitigated and unacceptable impact on the current local infrastructure.”

A planning statement prepared by design and development consultancy Marrons on behalf of the applicant explained: “Hallam Land Management submitted outline applications in 2017 and 2018, both of which were subsequently withdrawn.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The company has completed further environmental surveys and assessments since then to develop the revised master plan, for which it seeks outline planning permission.

“In the context of a national housing crisis and government objective to boost the supply of homes, these proposals provide a deliverable opportunity for up to 125 properties, including 30 per cent or up to 38 affordable homes.

“There are critical affordability issues facing Central Bedfordshire’s communities, given a significant waiting list for affordable housing. There are 209 households on the housing register which have identified Potton ward as their preferred choice of location.

“Delivery of this housing will provide important economic benefits, such as jobs at the construction stage, economic benefits for local retailers and services, and new homes bonus payments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Other benefits are extensive habitat creation to deliver significant net gains in biodiversity for wildlife, as well as new acid grassland and heath scrub to support the conservation aims of the Greensands Ridge nature improvement area.”

CBC received an application for 186 properties to be built on the north side of Sandy Road, in February 2017. There were more than 130 objections before the plans were eventually withdrawn in July 2018.

Council leader and Independent Potton councillor Adam Zerny said previously on social media: “The site isn’t on the list of development sites in the adopted CBC Local Plan and isn’t part of the town’s Neighbourhood Plan.

“Although this latest scheme doesn’t cover all of the land between the town and Deepdale, if approved, there would be nothing stopping them returning to seek to fill the rest of the gap.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The proposals would mean a huge western extension from Potton, totally out of keeping with the way the town is growing. Potton has had significant development in recent years and I’ll strongly oppose a project of this size in our area.”

To comment on the plans, visit: https://acp.planninginspectorate.gov.uk and type in the code 3363912 where it says ‘search a case’. Then click on ‘make a representation’. The appeal hearing is scheduled for Friday, August 19.