Disappointed councillors vow to monitor controversial Biggleswade housing development after it was approved at appeal

The plans had attracted opposition from local councils and residents

Disappointed Biggleswade town councillors have said they will keep a close eye on a controversial housing project in the north of the town, after it was approved by a planning inspector’s report labelled “tortuous” by a former town mayor.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Fridays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Biggleswade Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Applicant Hallam Land Management’s outline plans to build on a 43-acre site north of Furzenhall Road were upheld on appeal, having been refused before by Central Bedfordshire Council’s development management committee.

The proposals include a community orchard, allotments, a public open space and a children’s play area, as well as cycleways and footways, new roads and parking.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The planning inspector attached several conditions to the approval, saying: “I’ve no evidence before me to show it would result in indiscriminate on-street parking to the detriment of highway safety.

“I accept this would be an inconvenience to local residents, but I don’t find this would amount to an unacceptable impact on their living conditions.

“The appeal site is well-located for current facilities and services in the town, while the submitted planning obligation secures funds to improve the local bus offer. Highways England hasn’t objected.”

Considering the report at a town council meeting, ex-mayor Madeline Russell described it as “a disappointing decision”, saying: “I thought the inspector’s report was tortuous.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He’s tried very hard to approve this application. It’s interesting the number of conditions he’s put on. I haven’t gone through the Section 106, which wasn’t available when these plans were considered by CBC’s planning committee.

“Two are Grampian conditions, one on the parking and the other on the mitigation measures for the site access. They’re issues which have to be resolved before any development can start.

“There are also conditions here which repeat what Hallam Land Management will consider it’s done already, such as the site archaeology. We’re now reliant on the planning people at CBC ensuring these planning conditions are adhered to by the applicant.

“We need to watch carefully what’s happening and work with ward councillors. We all know it’s the wrong development in the wrong place.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mayor Mark Foster agreed, adding: “The number of conditions put on this make it a challenging development to progress.

“Given we’ve consistently forced the issue and firmly objected to this, it’s important we’ve some method to ensure the conditions are being met and we’re monitoring it.

“Being alert is one thing. It’s whether we’ve some sort of process, without making another task for officers to perform.

“I hesitate over whether a working group is set up, but something is necessary when we’ve invested time and money to challenge it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Town councillor Duncan Strachan explained: “Councillor Russell is right in that the only way we can monitor this is with the help of our ward councillors. We could highlight the conditions for them which are causing us concern.”

Agent for the applicant Carter Jonas said previously: “The majority of the site is located within land allocated for residential development in the adopted Central Bedfordshire Local Plan.”

Councillors agreed to have the project as a standing item on future town council meeting agendas.

North East Beds MP Richard Fuller also expressed his ‘deep disappointment’ over the appeal decision and said he would work closely with councillors to monitor its impact.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “This development, as approved, fails to meet the essential requirements outlined in the Local Plan and neglects the real impact on Biggleswade’s residents. Issues such as unsafe access routes, the dangerous congestion at key junctions like Drove Road/London Road, and inadequate provision for pedestrians and cyclists on Potton Road and Lawrence Road remain unaddressed. These shortcomings disregard the safety and well-being of local families and contravene national and local planning policies designed to protect our community.”