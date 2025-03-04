Fears raised new special school in Biggleswade could be binned over council's lack of urgency

File photo of children in a classroom.

A new special school planned in Biggleswade for which government money was available could be scrapped because of a lack of urgency from the local authority to deliver the project, a meeting was warned.

The free school would accommodate 130 pupils aged five to 19 with social, emotional and mental health (SEMH) needs.

A multi-million-pound investment in education over the next four years has been approved by Central Bedfordshire Council, it said in a statement.

“This reaffirms the local authority’s commitment to providing high-quality learning environments for children and young people.

“In approving its 2025/26 budget, councillors agreed the overall expenditure for major capital schemes would include:

£49.1m for new school places across the area to accommodate a growing population;

£51.7m to support the ongoing transition from a three- to two-tier school system, improving continuity for pupils;

and £60.5m to improve special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) provision.

“CBC’s commitment to SEND and inclusion will ensure that children with additional needs have access to the right support, while new specialist places will reduce pressure on out-of-area placements.”

Executive member for children’s services and Independent Leighton Linslade South councillor Steve Owen said: “While investment is key, our priority is making sure we create school places where they are genuinely needed.

“By expanding special school provision, improving inclusion in mainstream schools and planning school places strategically, we’re ensuring that all children in Central Bedfordshire have the best opportunity to thrive in their education.”

But Central Bedfordshire SEND Action Group posted on social media that there are 32 children receiving education other than at school (EOTAS) and 356 on part-time timetables, of whom “more than 200 have an education, health and care plan (EHCP) in a setting which can’t meet their needs”.

An amendment to CBC’s capital programme calling for an extra £15.5m investment in SEND school places was passed at its budget full council meeting.

Independent Sandy councillor Sue Bell suggested: “Spades should have been in the ground an awful long time ago, with about £40m set aside for the Ivel Valley School and College project.

“The increasing costs are caused to a great degree by delay and the lack of action taken by the executive. The free school will probably end up in the bin now because of this. We’re letting our SEND kids down.”

Central Bedfordshire Community Network Biggleswade West councillor Hayley Whitaker wondered whether an extra £20m for education agreed by the executive last month would be spent on the Cranfield cluster, if an overspend arises from its switch to two-tier education.

“If we spent all that £20m on SEND, it would be a drop in the ocean,” she explained. “I support the idea of ringfencing money for SEND, particularly as I’ve a vested interest locally for Ivel Valley.”

Independent Leighton Linslade West councillor Victoria Harvey added: “The slow progress is really scary from people who actively campaigned on SEND (issues).”

Executive member for finance and Independent Aspley and Woburn councillor John Baker said: “The entire point of this is purely flexibility.

“We don’t have a long-term vision plan yet. It should have been produced by now. I don’t think we should just ringfence something when we haven’t got a plan.”