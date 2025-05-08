Former teacher and pioneering cyclist honoured as new woodlands near Sandy named

Left: Fruit tree blossom in community orchard, Bidlake Spring; Top right: Scots Pine in conifer nursery compartment, Cope Spinney; Bottom right: Community woodland, Bidlake Spring

A former teacher and pioneering cyclist have been honoured as the names of two new woodlands in Hatch have been revealed.

Cope Spinney honours Poppy Cope – a teacher known for her environmental work and community spirit, while Bidlake Spring has been named in honour of Frederick Thomas Bidlake, a pioneering cyclist with strong ties to the area.

Both names were chosen via a community vote.

The woodlands, located to the west and east of Vinegar Hill, have been planted in partnership with the Forest of Marston Vale and funded by the Trees for Climate programme

The project has created 23 hectares of new woodland and wildflower grassland, featuring over 33,000 trees and shrubs, and a community orchard with 118 native fruit trees.

As part of ongoing improvements, 1.7km of native hedgerow – comprising 8,610 hedge plants and 82 large hedge trees – was planted around Bidlake Spring and the orchard this past winter.

The woodland connects to the Sandy Green Wheel and footpaths, with species planted including English oak, silver birch, hornbeam, and wild cherry.

Councillor Tracey Wye, executive member for sustainability and climate resilience, said: "The creation of Cope Spinney and Bidlake Spring shows what can be achieved when communities come together to make a difference for nature. Not only do these new woodlands provide new habitat for our beloved wildlife and countryside plants, it will help improve air quality and contribute to our carbon reduction goals.

“We are proud to see this project come to life and the new opportunities it brings for people to connect to nature and boost their health and wellbeing.”

Andy Cook, chairman of the F T Bidlake Memorial Trust said: “The Bidlake Memorial Trust is delighted that the local community have recognised Frederick Thomas Bidlake by naming one of the Woodlands after him. Bidlake was a man who served the community by officiating at cycling events and I'm certain that he would have been delighted to think that a Woodland was being named after him, particularly as it will supply so much joy and pleasure to the local community."

You can volunteer to help care for the orchard and woodland. Email [email protected] for details.