'Frustrating' process to install new ticket machines at Biggleswade car parks hits another delay

Rose Lane car park. Picture: Google Maps

A “frustrating” and lengthy process to install new ticket machines in Biggleswade car parks has hit another stumbling block, a meeting heard.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Fridays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Biggleswade Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But a further two-month delay for legal loose ends to be finalised should mark the end of the administrative process, a town council meeting was told.

Once the documentation is completed to the satisfaction of Central Bedfordshire Council’s legal department, the first machine could be installed in January.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new ticket machines are funded by £12,278 of Section 106 developer contributions, according to a town council report. The aim is to modernise payment options, improve car park management and exploit opportunities to secure more parking, said the report.

A proposed draft traffic regulation order was included for the benefit of town councillors. BTC officers have sourced upgrade options for the 13 statutory signs in the car parks, added the report.

“The CBC legal team and BTC officers have assessed the draft order as being suitable to accommodate the new parking machines.”

BTC’s head of governance and strategic partnerships Karim Hosseini said: “CBC traffic officers emailed to confirm an expected completion date for the traffic regulation order by the legal team of eight weeks, which would take us to the end of November.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A recommendation would be to accept those changes proposed by the legal team at CBC. The legal terms cover car parks not owned by CBC, so it’s to standardise the document and make it more streamlined for themselves.”

BTC’s community development manager Ian Campbell added: “It means the first machines might be installed in January.

“We may trial one initially in Rose Lane car park because there’s (an old) one there which is out of order and beyond economic repair, having also been stripped for spares.

“We can proceed then with the rollout of the others. We’ll still need to signpost the legal lettering, which will be done when CBC’s legal team finally get around to completing this.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Town clerk Peter Tarrant explained: “This council has externalised the policing element to the principal authority connected to our car parks.

“The traffic order is a CBC document, so it owns the commentary within that. As much as what we’ve suggested may be considered reasonable, it’s their document.

“We possess the authority to police our own car parks. At this council, we choose not to adopt the powers or employ anyone associated with that. It’s been a long drawn out process and it’s frustrating.”

Town councillor Duncan Strachan asked: “Why can’t a machine be installed now ready for the new regulations coming into place?”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Hosseini replied: “There are two issues with that. The project didn’t ever have costings for extra drilling of machines, and was based on putting the new one in and removing the old structure.

“Essentially the subcontractors would need to bring in a contractor for that additional work. We could test a machine, but we’d still have to cover and seal it until the traffic order is live.”

Town councillors agreed the document could be signed in line with legal protocol.