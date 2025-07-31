'Garden community' development for land east of Biggleswade back on the table

Aerial view of Biggleswade

Flagship CBC Local Plan housing, commercial and leisure project east of Biggleswade re-emerges with executive asked to authorise site access to enable development in return for capital receipt v.1

A multi-million pound flagship housing, commercial and leisure project on land east of Biggleswade is set to resurface next month, (August) with the council’s executive asked to enable construction access to the site.

The garden community development was a significant part of Central Bedfordshire Council’s adopted Local Plan, before it suffered a series of setbacks.

Developer UK Regeneration Limited owned the site originally, but went into liquidation and the land was put up for sale. It emerged a ransom strip of land essential to accessing the site was owned by builders Taylor Wimpey and Martin Grant Homes Limited.

A second access was approved via council-owned land and Dunton Lane in 2020, but never formally signed off by CBC because it was unable to agree infrastructure monies with the developer. The site was bought by investment company Salamanca Group in October 2023.

Outline permission was granted for up to 1,500 homes on the 263-acre site, although detailed plans have still to emerge. The original project includes the housing and commercial development, 12.5 acres for a primary school, ten acres of other leisure and community facilities, and 150 acres of open space, allotments and a country park.

A report to CBC’s executive on Tuesday (August 5) recommends “authorising the grant of any legal rights or easements across land at Kennel Farm, Biggleswade, to enable the development known as east of Biggleswade garden community”.

This would allow for a new road to be built with other services, according to the report. “Access to this land must be via two points, and CBC has been negotiating potential access over its land at Kennel Farm with the investor for the development,” it explained.

“Estate agents and property consultants Strutt and Parker, acting for CBC, has been negotiating the terms of a proposed grant of rights with the investor and its land agent. These talks have now concluded and an exempt report sets out the recommended financial terms in return for the required access rights.

“This transaction to grant an easement across land owned by CBC for the benefit of the adjoining development site means the local authority will retain freehold ownership. But the terms negotiated will remove the ability to develop the land over which any easement is granted.

“The granting of the rights and easements is in return for a capital receipt, which has been built into the council’s medium-term financial plan. This development will generate construction jobs in the short- to medium-term and long-term employment as the non-residential areas are developed.”

The Central Bedfordshire Community Network Biggleswade West councillor Hayley Whitaker said on social media: “Once access has been approved, we should expect Salamanca to push full steam ahead with collecting data for a full application.

“That could still take many months. The details will then go out to consultation. I’ve impressed on the developer that Biggleswade’s health needs has to be a priority.

“A Section 106 legal agreement is in place already and this was index-linked when drawn up, so inflationary rises will apply now. It’s likely to be at least 12 to 18 months before any works begin.”