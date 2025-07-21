Have your say on air quality action plan for Sandy - the only town in Central Beds to need one

Sandy is the only area in Central Bedfordshire to need an air quality action plan – and the council wants your feedback on it.

The town needs the plan due to previously elevated nitrogen dioxide levels – although the council says they have been consistently below the legal threshold since 2022.

It’s the only place in Central Beds to need such a plan, as air quality targets are being met elsewhere.

The new plan will outline the steps the council will take from 2025 to 2030 to cut air pollution, improve public health, and protect the environment.

Poor air quality, particularly nitrogen dioxide from road traffic, can have serious effects on health especially for children, older adults, and people with heart or lung condition.

Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA) figures suggest that one in 20 adult deaths in Central Bedfordshire were caused by air pollution in 2023.

The council’s draft plan sets out measures to take air pollution including promoting walking, cycling and public transport; expanding the electric vehicle charging network; supporting sustainable development through local planning; and integrating air quality action with transport and freight strategies.

Councillor John Baker, executive member for finance and highways, said: “We know how important clean air is for people’s health and wellbeing. That’s why this draft Air Quality Plan is important for Sandy. We want your input as your local knowledge of living and working in Sandy is key and can help us make sure the actions we’re taking will have a real impact.”

“This is your opportunity to help us build a healthier, more sustainable community. Please take a few minutes to review the proposals and have your say.”

The consultation runs until Tuesday, August 12. You can take part in the consultation online, or contact the council on [email protected] on 0300 300 8301 if you need a paper copy.