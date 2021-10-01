Housing Minister visits Central Bedfordshire park home to see 'green' improvements

Cllr Eugene Ghent helped to shelter Housing Minister RT Hon Christopher Pincher MP from the rain as they took a tour of the park to see the improved homes.

The Government's Housing Minister visited park home residents in Lower Stondon this week to see 'green' improvements made to their homes.

Rt Hon Christopher Pincher MP took a trip to Three Star Park, Lower Stondon on Wednesday, September 29 as part of his tour of the Oxford-Cambridge Arc corridor.

And he had the chance to chat with residents who benefitted from a ‘Green Homes Grant’ of £1 million, to improve the thermal efficiency of 99 homes.

Park home resident Mrs Mary Coles spoke of her delight at the improvements to her home; pictured here with the Housing Minister, RT Hon Christopher Pincher MP, Central Bedfordshire Council’s Executive Member for Housing and Assets, Councillor Eugene Ghent, and Housing Officer Rachel Shalan

The Grant, from the Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy, has been used to improve the energy efficiency of older, poorly insulated park homes by installing external cladding and insulation in two of the largest park home sites, Three Star Park, Lower Stondon and Whipsnade Park, Whipsnade.

Central Beds Council's Executive Member for Housing and Assets, Councillor Eugene Ghent, said: "It was great to hear how delighted the residents are with the improvements, as well as how impressed they were by the quality and standard of work.’’

Residents Marshall and Patricia Baverstock said: "‘The insulation has made a real difference. As well as the difference in temperature, you don’t hear the wind anymore…we love it, we can’t emphasise it enough!

"It was great that the Minister came to see us to understand the difference the Grant has made."

Park home residents Mr & Mrs Baverstock told Housing Minister, RT Hon Christopher Pincher MP how happy they are with the changes.

Park home resident Mary Coles said: ‘’I’m thrilled to bits with the work, everything that has been done looks wonderful…the contractors who carried it out gave 100% and the customer service was fantastic and the team that installed it were very friendly. I love the work that has been done!’’

Cllr Ghent explained: “These improved homes are making a real difference to the health and wellbeing of our residents. The 99 households are also benefiting from lower fuel costs and are over the moon with the improvement in the quality of their homes.”

Housing Minister RT Hon Christopher Pincher MP said: “We are levelling up the whole country and unlocking the huge potential of the entire Oxford-Cambridge Arc. Central Bedfordshire Council is leading the way building new high quality, energy-efficient homes.

“Improving the planning process across the region will support the housing sector, create thousands of jobs, drive investment and vital infrastructure, and protect the environment. I want residents and local communities to have their say on the future of the area and encourage everyone to fill out our online consultation.”