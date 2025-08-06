Aerial view Biggleswade and inset ,councillor Steven Watkins. Pictures: Google Maps | Central Bedfordshire Council

A local councillor has revealed he never had a “great burning desire” to see a development in Biggleswade go ahead.

A path has been cleared paving the way for detailed plans to build a multi-million pound housing, commercial and leisure project, east of the town.

Legal rights of access across Central Bedfordshire Council-owned land at Kennel Farm have been approved by its executive committee.

The original project includes the housing and commercial development, 12.5 acres for a primary school, ten acres of other leisure and community facilities, and 150 acres of open space, allotments and a country park. Up to 1,500 homes would be built on the 263-acre site.

Original site owner and developer UK Regeneration Limited was hampered by a so-called ransom strip, which was owned by builders Taylor Wimpey and Martin Grant Homes Limited.

Having been put up for sale eventually, the land for the CBC Local Plan allocation scheme was bought by investment company Salamanca Group in October 2023.

Outline planning consent has been issued for the development referred to as the east of Biggleswade garden community, according to a report to CBC’s executive.

“Access to the land must be via two points and the local authority has been negotiating a potential route over its land at Kennel Farm with the promoter and investor for the proposals, said the report.

Independent Biggleswade West councillor Steve Watkins told the committee: “As a local councillor, I never had any great burning desire to see this Biggleswade garden community come to fruition.

“That’s not what we’re being asked today,” he said. “Outline planning consent has been issued for the site already. This is merely to enable the access to the area, which must be via two points.

“We’ve been negotiating access over our land at Kennel Farm,” added the executive member for assets, business and housing councillor Watkins.

“The report seeks authority to grant any legal rights or easements across that land and importantly the taking of any securities from the landowner that will benefit from the access.”

Independent Potton councillor Adam Zerny, who chairs the executive, explained: “The item is for legal reasons very clear in what it’s achieving.

“This is merely about the feasibilities of the legal aspects of it. The planning decision was taken by members a while ago.”

The committee agreed the recommendations giving “authority to the grant of any legal rights or easements across land at Kennel Farm for the construction of a new road and services to enable the garden community development.”

Estate agents and property consultants Strutt and Parker, acting for CBC, has been negotiating the terms of a proposed grant of rights with the promoter and investor, added the report.

“Those talks have now concluded. CBC will retain freehold ownership. The consent requires two access points, one of which is within the freehold title of the development landowner, with new primary access on to Baden Powell Way across the council-owned land.

“The development will deliver local jobs and provide new areas for leisure and community activities, as well as healthcare and support for older people. It would create new school places to meet the needs of a growing community.”