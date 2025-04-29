Last chance to apply to become one of Fairfield's newest parish councillors
Fairfield Parish Council is looking for three new councillors – but you only have until tomorrow (Wednesday) to apply.
The council is looking to fill the vacancies by co-option at its meeting on Wednesday, May 14.
If you’d like to apply, contact the clerk Katrina McKnight or download the application form.
Applications need to be delivered to Fairfield Community Hall, Kipling Crescent, Fairfield, SG5 4GY or emailed to [email protected] by April 30.
Go online to find out more.
