Loss of planning application cash contributions would be "tragic" for Biggleswade, meeting warned

The loss of planning application infrastructure contributions allocated for the centre of Biggleswade would be “tragic for the town”, a councillor has warned.

These payments are arranged with developers through legally binding conditions and can revert back, if not spent within a set timeframe.

But the nearest local clawback date of 2026, in support of a cycle network, is still some way off, Central Bedfordshire Council’s Biggleswade joint committee was told.

A previous meeting heard about interest from other town and parish councils to learn more about local Section 106 planning agreements, and the ways they can influence and monitor their distribution.

The committee noted in April that no progress has been made, although this issue remains a high priority for it. Officers, councillors and co-optees have been considering topics which need to be regularly on the agenda of these meetings.

“We’ve got a major issue here,” suggested town councillor Duncan Strachan. “There’s a sizeable amount of Section 106 money and it would be tragic for the town if we lost it because we missed a deadline.

“What we need as a town council is an up-to-date report, as of tomorrow. If the CBC officers could let the town clerk have a copy sooner rather than later it would be appreciated.”

CBC’s community engagement manager Sarah Hughes said: “If I formally ask for this report for the joint committee, I’m pretty sure I’d be able to get it in time for the next meeting and thereafter for future committee dates.”

But councillor Strachan replied: “I can’t see why we’re unable to have a report immediately. The information is obviously there. I appreciate it’s being updated.

“It would be useful for the town council to have a feel for that. As the town council, we can then feed back into the joint committee based on consultation rather than wait another three months. That’s totally useless as far as I’m concerned.”

Independent Biggleswade East councillor Gareth Tranter, who chairs the committee, agreed, saying: “I don’t see why the town council can’t have its own version of this.”

Town councillor David Albone asked: “Is there anything on that list which is at risk of being lost?”

Councillor Tranter replied: “The nearest clawback date isn’t until 2026, so there’s still some time at this point. That’s for the cycle network of around £4,600 and is the date by which the money has to have been committed to be spent.”