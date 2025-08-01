Mobile home for apprentices at equestrian training centre in Northill can stay

Screenshot of the site from DMC livestream 30/7/25 Images: LDRS

A temporary mobile home at Orchard Farm in Northill can stay for another three years after Central Bedfordshire councillors unanimously overturned a planning officer’s recommendation to refuse it.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Fridays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Biggleswade Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Yesterday’s Development Management Committee (Wednesday, July 30) heard the mobile home has housed apprentices working at the equestrian training facility run by international event rider Andrew James.

Planning officers argued that a functional and financial case had not been made for an additional rural worker dwelling, as the site already includes a permanent home for Mr James and his family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, the committee was told that having on-site accommodation for young apprentices was essential for animal welfare and business growth.

Mr. James said: “The business revolves around horses with their own needs, owners with their expectations, and the young people we work with who have safeguarding and well-being needs along with the learning requirements of the apprenticeship provider.

He added that the mobile home allows him to provide a safe, supported environment for apprentices aged 16 and over, who often have no alternative means of reaching the remote site. He said the facility cares for high-value competition horses requiring 24/7 supervision, especially when he is away competing.

When asked by the committee chair, councillor Gareth Mackey (The Central Bedfordshire Community Network, Flitwick) why planning was applied for after the previous three years’ permission lapsed, Mr James said he thought it was acceptable to have temporary accommodation while building a home on the site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s my failure, I should have applied three years ago,” he said.

The parish council argued that the proposal supported local jobs and met the aims of their neighbourhood plan, which encourages rural enterprise.

The committee voted to approve the application for a further three years, despite officers warning it conflicted with several local and national planning policies.