The damaged car park wall. Picture: Biggleswade Town Council

Quotes are being sought by the town council to repair a car park wall in Biggleswade "possibly" damaged by a vehicle.

The council posted on social media last month that a section of one of the walls at Chestnut Avenue car park had been damaged, with photos of dislodged brickwork.

“Our public realm team are working to cordon off the wall to ensure safety and will be working towards repairing the wall as soon as possible,” explained the town council on Facebook.

A meeting of the town council’s town centre management committee was made aware of the latest situation by town councillor Andy Skilton, who asked about the part of the car park wall previously.

“I’ve noticed a little more of the wall has been damaged, possibly by a vehicle,” he added last night.(Tuesday, August 6). “I wondered if we could get an update about that.”

BTC’s head of governance and strategic partnerships Karim Hosseini replied: “I know the public realm manager has been looking into that and will report back to us on the damage soon.”

Town clerk Peter Tarrant said: “It’s in progress and we’re seeking quotations for that. Once we’ve got those estimates, this will come back to council for authorisation.”