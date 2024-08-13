Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A report revealing there were more than 100 shoplifting offences in Biggleswade during the first six months of the year “is timely” ahead of a visit by the Bedfordshire Police and Crime Commissioner John Tizard, a meeting heard.

Mr Tizard has been invited to speak at a town council meeting tonight (Tuesday). The latest crime figures were prepared by council officers for its town centre management committee.

From information supplied by Bedfordshire Police, the data showed there were 115 shoplifting offences recorded between January and June. There were 80 assaults without injury, around 40 assaults which caused injury and more than 30 sexual assaults in the same period, according to a report to the committee.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Fridays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Biggleswade Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There were also more than 60 offences of theft or making off without payment and at least a dozen harassment cases, said the report.

File photo of Bedfordshire Police vehicles

Town clerk Peter Tarrant said: “To be absolutely clear, very raw data is offered by Bedfordshire Police.

“Our officers have converted that into something which looks more professional and easier for people to understand. This isn’t how the information came to us.

“It’s not our role to come to any conclusions about crime statistics, as we’re not legally responsible for that. But I hope it gives some sense of the direction of travel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m hesitant about the town council in some way trying to analyse other people’s information. We’re not the experts in this field.”

Town councillor Duncan Strachan warned: “The figures bother me in here around the amount of crime. You look at shoplifting and it’s quite alarming. There were a few sexual assaults as well.

“We’ve had data provided by the police in the past, which they’ve cut back on supplying. We’ve got information here which should be cause for concern, without analysing it in detail.

“It gives us information which we can expect answers on from the police because it should cause concern. We’re responsible for this town, and also for holding the PCC and indeed the Chief Constable to account.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If you read the press recently, there’s been a massive increase in shoplifting. Much of it’s not reported because the shops don’t want to or the police won’t record it. This is the tip of the iceberg.

“The report is timely with the visit of the PCC. We can hold him to account on behalf of the residents of Biggleswade.”

Town councillor Jonathan Woodhead, who chairs the committee, said: “I think that’s understood by colleagues.

“It’s important this committee continues to receive that information, being concerned with town centre issues. Clearly the majority of crime happens in and around the town centre.”