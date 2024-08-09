New car park ticket machines to replace "routinely vandalised" ones in Biggleswade

Dan Albone car park in Biggleswade.

A new car park ticketing system in Biggleswade will replace the current machines, which have been routinely vandalised at some locations, according to a committee report.

The replacement car park ticket machines are funded by £12,278 of Section 106 funds from local planning developments, said the report to the town council’s town centre management committee.

“After a long period of software coding and testing problems, new machines are ready to be installed by Flowbird. The previous machines have been routinely vandalised at the Dan Albone and Rose Lane car parks.

“Officers discussed the traffic regulation order legal work changes with officers from Central Bedfordshire Council and its legal team.

“CBC officers have confirmed the legal work is nearly completed, following a statutory consultation period, and have submitted a draft traffic regulation order to the town council.

“BTC officers have assessed the draft traffic regulation order as being fit for purpose now to accommodate the new parking machines. The first Flowbird parking machine could be installed as a pilot in the Dan Albone car park in September.

“Service levels have improved lately, after negative and critical feedback, while officers have sourced upgrade options for the 13 statutory signs in the car parks.”

BTC’s community development manager Ian Campbell said: “We’re getting the traffic regulation orders sorted, and the signage approved and modified.

“The new machines are already available. We’ll be trialling these in the Dan Albone car park for a month before proceeding to commission the rest, if this is successful.

“The traffic regulation orders will be available this month and then we can install the first parking machine.

“The new ones work on what they call a ticketless system, which is somewhat misleading. You don’t get a ticket unless you ask for one. But they provide a receipt, if you press a button.”

Town councillor Duncan Strachan warned officers to read through the legal documentation carefully “as it needs to be correct”, having spotted some errors.

“I’d urge the lawyers who drafted it to ensure the wording and definitions are correct and make sense,” he explained. “I appreciate our officers didn’t prepare the documentation.

“It’s a legal document enforceable in law. You could find that missing one letter could create some difficulties. There are several little inconsistencies.”

Asked about the town council’s logo and an officer’s signature appearing on the CBC traffic regulation order documentation, town clerk Peter Tarrant replied: “We’ll reaffirm our legal powers before we do anything.

“As much as it’s an inherited document, it should have gone through legal checking. The comments over some of the quality of the wording are valid. It’s a proper point of legal reference.”

Town councillor Andy Skilton warned: “Stranger things have happened where councils have found their traffic orders aren’t right and have had to make reparations to people given tickets.”

Councillor Strachan explained: “A formal motion in a full council meeting will be needed for this regulation to go through, and for the mayor and clerk to execute the document, once all the bugs have been weaned out of the system.”