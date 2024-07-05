New Conservative councillor for Bedford council's Wyboston ward after by-election
This followed the second by-election since the local election in 2023, which was called after Julie Cox (Conservative) resigned.
The first by-election was held after Tom Wootton (Conservative) had already been declared the new Bedford mayor.
In an interview before last year’s local elections, mayor Wootton said he didn’t intend to stand for both, but the unexpected death of another councillor put the Conservative’s election plans in “turmoil”.
“I just couldn’t bear to give it away and [put in a] paper candidate,” he said at the time.
In June, Bedford Borough Council said the estimated cost for the second by-election was £9,701.88.
This by-election was combined with a Parliamentary Election so some of the costs, such as staffing and venue hire, were shared.
The estimated cost (given in June 2023) for the first by-election was £12,366.74.
Results
Richard baker (Green Party) 277 votes
Susan Henchley (Lib Dems) 515 votes
Sharan Sira (Conservative) 1,096 votes
The turn out was 66.9 per cent (1,918). The total number of rejected ballot papers was 30.