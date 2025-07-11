New ice cream man hoping to come to Biggleswade

An extra ice cream seller is being welcomed by Biggleswade town councillors, if safeguarding and health and safety requirements are met, a meeting heard.

The town council also wants to avoid any significant impact on similar traders to prevent there becoming too many ice cream vans locally.

A trading application for Mr Softee Woburn has been submitted to Central Bedfordshire Council, which would have the final say on whether to grant this.

“We’ve a new street trading consent for Dean Chase,” said a report to a town council meeting. “Trading locations include Woburn, Biggleswade, Ridgmont, Ampthil, Cranfield, Leighton Buzzard, Linslade, Dunstable, Lidlington, Stanbridge, Hockliffe, Clophill, Heath and Reach, Caddington and Studham.”

His application form to CBC confirmed the sale of ice cream with flakes and sauce, as well as “cold drinks, lollies and chocolates”, added the report.

Trading times planned are Sunday to Thursday between 1pm and 7pm, and on Fridays from 1pm to 6pm.

Town councillor Jo Jones asked for more details about the part of the form mentioning ‘your food handling experience to date’.

“The form says: ‘None, so far, but I’m currently doing my level two food hygiene’,” she explained. “But for a level two that only takes two to four hours to complete, which makes me worry from a planning perspective.”

Mayor Jonathan Woodhead said: “I assume there are other food hygiene courses. There are already quite a significant number of ice cream van licences for traders in the area. I hope CBC is keeping tabs on that.”

Councillor Jones replied: “It depends whether the criteria is that it has to be a Central Beds one or it can be a nationally recognised level two hygiene. I suppose that’s my concern, are we over-saturated?”

Town councillor Madeline Russell suggested: “We could make a comment that we’re beginning to be concerned about the number of ice cream vans (locally).

“I think we were worried about the one which wanted to trade in the Market Square all the time. I understand that has gone through. Councillor Jones is right. It could get silly, so perhaps we could submit that comment.”

Town councillor Duncan Strachan added: “In view of his lack of experience, as well as the health and hygiene issues, we’d expect CBC to ensure that he’s done all the appropriate training courses before he starts trading.”

Councillors unanimously agreed to raise no objection, “as long as there aren’t too many similar businesses, and that the applicant has all the appropriate health and safety certificates and training, along with the required safeguarding measures.”

CBC is due to decide this street trading application once the consultation closes on Tuesday (July 15).