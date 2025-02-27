No plans to close Biggleswade Youth Centre says council despite fears it could be lost for development

Biggleswade Youth Centre

Central Bedfordshire Council says it has no plans to close Biggleswade Youth Centre – despite concerns voiced on social media.

But a Central Bedfordshire councillor for Biggleswade has vowed to continue fighting for youth provision in the town, despite what he fears is the potential to lose vital facilities for commercial and residential development.

During a members’ briefing on the local authority’s long-term plan, it was inferred that the well-used youth centre at Mead End was to be retained, according to Independent Biggleswade East councillor Gareth Tranter.

“The forward plan seemed fairly clear,” he explained on social media. “But I observed with horror the suggestion in the 2025/26 budget proposals that the site off London Road has been placed on risk as a saleable asset, including the children’s centre towards the back of it.

“The implication was that any services delivered from here would be relocated to a currently unidentified location. Often that isn’t seen as a priority activity, when the driving force behind an asset disposal is improving cash flow.

“I know local NHS children’s services operate from this site, as well as many privately run groups providing much-needed youth services. I’ve asked the executive and Central Bedfordshire Council several times to consider this site off London Road as an asset for community use.

“Perhaps Preen could be relocated and expanded. Why not build the health hub there, which we were promised many years ago, and deliver the improved healthcare services that Biggleswade residents deserve?

“These are ways in which CBC can invest sensibly and cover its costs. But surely not housing and commercial on this site,” he added. “There are other sites across the Biggleswade locality that would generate much-needed funds and have less impact on residents and their children.

“I don’t feel the sale of this site for a reason other than commuity use is good value for Biggleswade. An immediate plan should be formally agreed on how the services offered there are to be relocated and remain accessible to everyone.”

CBC confirmed in a statement it has no plans to close Biggleswade Youth Centre.

Executive member for children’s services and Independent Leighton Linslade South councillor Steve Owen responded via social media, suggesting: “A comment here on process, councillor Tranter sees a threat to his local youth facilities and maybe others.

“I’m not aware of such threats and it doesn’t figure in our budget efficiencies, to my knowledge. Councillor Tranter as with any other member can either ask a question about the budget at scrutiny, or he can use that committee’s ‘request’ facility.

“He could even come to executive or full council and ask questions. His Facebook post suggests he’s asked the executive about this issue several times. He hasn’t. So he’s whacking out an ‘isn’t it dreadful?’ social media post, instead of doing his spadework.”

Councillor Tranter told the local democracy reporting service: “It’s unfortunate that councillor Owen couldn’t adequately answer my queries during a full council meeting or afterwards.

“Assurances that this site and services delivered from there are safe are clearly contradicted in budget papers issued by council officers,” he warned. “I’ll continue to fight for the youth provision in Biggleswade to be increased, rather than lost.”