Part of double yellow line scheme near a Sandy school scrapped after objections

The Shannon Close part of the scheme was scrapped

Residents had complained that parking was causing issues near Sandy Secondary School – which is located on Engayne Avenue – especially at pick up and drop off times, according to a report to a Central Bedfordshire Council traffic management meeting.

'No waiting at any time' restrictions were planned for the southern section of Medusa Way and in Shannon Close.

"The double yellow lines are intended to prevent obstructive parking and ease the flow of traffic," said the report.

It added: "This would also address indiscriminate parking near the school to improve the safety of pupils travelling to and from the premises.

"The proposal is to upgrade the 8am to 9am and 3pm to 4pm limited parking In Medusa Way to ‘No waiting at any time’, and putting in double yellow lines in Shannon Close at its junction with Medusa Way."

But while it was supportive of the Medusa Way extension of parking restrictions, Sandy Town Council felt the issues locally "wouldn't be addressed" by similar measures in Shannon Close.

In an email to Central Beds Council from town clerk Chris Robson, it suggested "a scheme focused on limiting traffic at specific times, such as the one in Dapifer Drive where the road is closed to all but residential vehicles at peak periods".

Local resident Judith Hicks told the meeting: "It's my property that the yellow lines are going all the way round. I can't understand why we've come to this situation.

"Yes, we did have a problem because the two schools amalgamated, Sandye Place Academy in Park Road and Sandy Secondary School.

"So we had this accumulation of cars coming round into Shannon Close. After Covid everything is fine now. They park outside the Toybox Day Nursery.

"I can't see there's a big issue. It's going right round my house, with yellow lines all around my boundaries.

"What happens with visitors and anyone coming to do work in my house?" she asked. "You're really just blocking me in and I can't understand why."

Central Bedfordshire Council’s principal highways officer Lisa Wright explained: "Concerns have been raised by local residents that parking is causing an issue near the schools.

"Sandy Town Council isn't supportive of the yellow lines at Shannon Close. There were four other responses, with two more objections to this part of the scheme. We suggest the restrictions aren't installed there at this time."

Conservative Arlesey councillor Ian Dalgarno, who chairs the meeting, said: "The recommendation is we implement the double yellow lines in the southern section of Medusa Way as advertised.

"The issue is the proposed double yellow lines in Shannon Close. After the consultation process, the suggestion from highways officers is that we don't put yellow lines there.