Planned speed increase to road between Langford and Henlow is "utter madness" says councillor

Cllr Drew Richardson with concerned residents. Image supplied by Cllr Drew Richardson

A petition is planned calling for a 30mph zone to be kept on a small stretch of road between Langford and Henlow, after approval to raise the limit to 40mph.

Henlow Parish Council and nearby residents are opposed to Central Bedfordshire Council’s decision, which is part of a local highways scheme.

The petition also asks CBC for a new crossing by the Cherry Lane garden centre, according to Conservative Clifton, Henlow and Langford councillor Drew Richardson, who labelled the planned speed increase “utter madness”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Fridays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Biggleswade Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A scheme for speed limit changes with associated traffic calming measures for the A6001 Langford Road and for the B659 was considered at a CBC traffic management meeting.

Principal highways officer David Cowan explained: “This is to reduce the speed limit on Langford Road up to the 90 degree bend, and to increase the speed limit from there to a point just beyond Cherry Lane garden centre.

“That’s for road safety purposes as there’ve been several collisions along Langford Road on the 60mph section. The proposal is to reduce it to 50mph and increase the 30mph section to 40mph.

“A request to reduce the 60mph area to 40mph would be unenforceable. The increase (from 30mph to 40mph) is because the rural environment of that stretch of road is inappropriate for a 30mph speed limit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Without traffic calming, we’d be unable to achieve compliance with the 30mph limit. Moving the 30mph closer to where the built-up area is gives drivers the visual clues there’s a reason for the change and we get a greater compliance.

“A third part to the scheme is traffic calming measures at the roundabout with Newtown Road. Bedfordshire Police expressed no concerns with our proposals, while Henlow Parish Council wants the 30mph limit kept as it currently is and the other section to be reduced to 40mph.

“The 90 degree bend has a slowing effect anyway,” he added. “There’s no evidence of that being a dangerous spot because of speed in relation to personal injury collisions.

“There were six personal injury collisions between Henlow and the bend during the last five years, one of which was serious and four were speed related.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Langford Road resident Denise Hammond said: “We’re harassed trying to get into our own driveways on a constant basis. Any reduction is good, but 40mph would be better.

“We’ve had one fatality. My worry is if there’s another it could be a child, as many walk to school.”

Mark Lloyd, who lives near the bend, said: “There are numerous unreported occasions when vehicles leave the road approaching the corner at an inappropriate speed.

“These crashed vehicles are recovered by private companies, so the authorities are none the wiser. Lampposts, large chevron signage and the 30mph signs have also been damaged.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Independent Biggleswade West councillor Hayley Whitaker, who chaired the meeting, said: “This is difficult. I’m moving it as laid out. I think increasing the speed is counter intuitive.