Plans for floodlights at Biggleswade tennis courts set to be submitted to council

Close up of a person holding a tennis racket (Photo by SEBASTIEN BOZON/AFP via Getty Images)

Plans for floodlighting on the Drove Road tennis courts in Biggleswade are set to be submitted to Central Bedfordshire Council during the next financial year, a meeting heard.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Fridays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Biggleswade Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Redeveloping the tennis courts “to provide a broader offer to the local community” is an ambition of the town council, according to a report to its public land and open spaces committee.

Talks have been held already by the town council, the PLOS committee and a BTC capital asset working group, said the report. “These concluded that the tennis proposal should move forward on planning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The tennis courts were classified as requiring foundation and top surface renovation to ensure health and safety compliance. A capital borrowing report shared a detailed external specialist assessment of the courts, along with costings.

“As part of its service provision, BTC would need to provide match funding at an indicative 20 per cent or higher, drawn from the town council reserve. Officers would submit a planning application to CBC to install low-level floodlights for the tennis courts and screening.

“If approved, and after the revamp of the courts, BTC would need to implement a new operating model, based on payment for use, annual pass arrangements and external tuition. A comprehensive coaching programme would be provided catering for players of all ages and skill levels.”

BTC’s head of governance and strategic partnerships Karim Hosseini told the committee: “This follows the capital projects report considered by the town council in October, with a range of (spending) possibilities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It takes out the tennis court resurfacing specifically,” he explained. “These are currently in a condition which is health and safety compliant. But they’re fast degrading, based on a report from about a year ago. That’s still valid because it’s quite in-depth and specialist.

“It also examines the potential option for floodlighting. The total amount is essentially indicative values for 2024/25 and those figures of around £184,000 would need future reprocurement.

“Two areas could proceed, one of which is to submit a planning application to CBC from April 2025 on the floodlighting possibility. The other is for officers to explore and source, during the next financial year, either Section 106 developer contributions or external sport organisation funding.”

Town clerk Peter Tarrant said: “Members were aware this is an exciting opportunity, during the precept setting process.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But currently BTC doesn’t have a sufficient budget enabling it to invest or carry forward any public works loan board borrowing. Councillors determined not to move forward with this.

“But it suggested in those capital papers that we should at least begin to progress the project as best we can. We reached out to the community to gauge interest and understanding about this.

“A planning application should be submitted around potential floodlighting, if the project is to become a reality. As a leisure facility, it’s the responsibility of CBC and we should actively seek funding from the principal authority to enable this project to come to fruition in a year or 18 months from now.”

Councillors agreed the two recommendations for officers to consider finance options and submit floodlighting plans to CBC.