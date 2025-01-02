Plans for new 500-home development in Great Barford take step forward
An outline application with all matters reserved – except access – for the development of Millfield End land to the west of Bedford Road has been submitted to Bedford Borough Council.
The proposal is for a development comprising up to 500 dwellings, including older persons’ specialist accommodation and all supporting infrastructure.
The applicant’s planning statement says the development will be a mix of open market housing, affordable housing, social or affordable rent, and “First Homes”.
This outline planning application is for landscaping, footways and cycleways, sports pitches and pavilion/changing facilities, open space, play areas and landscaping, drainage, utilities and service infrastructure works.
The proposal follows an application for a ‘screening opinion’ submitted back in July last year, which determined that an Environmental Statement was not required.
More information on the planning application can be found on the council’s planning portal, reference 24/02391/MAO.
The overall consultation expiry date is Wednesday, January 22, 2025.
The site on Bedford Road has been allocated for development in the Great Barford Neighbourhood Plan.
A referendum on the proposed plan was held in December 2021, and the plan was ‘made’ in January 2022.
