Franklins Recreation Ground Play Area. Image supplied by Councillor Woodhead.

Plans for a clean-up operation at a saturated Biggleswade play area are in place once the flood waters relent, a meeting heard.

Play equipment, benches and bins are surrounded by several inches of water at Franklin Recreation Ground, after flooding in the area caused by heavy rainfall.

The site in Mill Lane is currently unusable, with its network of footpaths covered by the flood water as well.

Town councillor Jonathan Woodhead raised the subject at a town council meeting, last night, (Tuesday) saying: “This relates to what’s happened during the last 24 hours within Biggleswade.

“I’d like to get reassurance from the town clerk and the team of officers that when the waters subside at Franklin Recreation Ground there’s going to be a full clean-up.

“That includes all the equipment and the rest of the site because I imagine it’ll be pretty grotty once the water has gone.

“The second aspect around what’s happened is has the town council been involved in any other flood preparedness work? It’s because I suspect there might be more of this to come as we go into the winter and into next year.

“It’s something to think about, as clearly this has started already in September and is probably going to get worse through the winter months.”

Town clerk Peter Tarrant replied: “The first thing to say is ‘yes’, absolutely. We’ll focus some staff from public realm in making it good because obviously it’s in a poor state at the moment. We’re all aware of that.

“We reached out nearly six weeks ago to emergency planning at Central Bedfordshire Council about extra training for the water retention elements.

“BTC has the equipment already, but it’s also to obtain further training. We’re trying to agree a date now for them to visit us and provide that.

“And CBC has contacted us for guidance connected to particular areas of Biggleswade, which might be impacted by the floods. We’re trying to respond with information connected to that.”

The flooding at the playground is likely to have resulted from the saturation of the water table, rather than overflow of the river, according to councillor Woodhead. The play area has paths leading to Jordans Mill, which mainly follow the River Ivel and are also impassable.